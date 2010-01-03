Tomatoid is:
Time tracker
Super simple to use. Just hit play and start working. Pause the timer anytime you need to make a phone call or new cup of coffee.
Task manager
Create to-dos and categorize them. Assign priority. Set due date. Convert them into time entries with just one click.
Pomodoro timer
Simple yet extremely customizable pomodoro timer. Assign labels, categories and clients. Change the work/pause/break phase duration.
What do others say?
It's great that I have both to-do manager and time tracker in one place.Veronica, freelancer
This is the best pomodoro timer ever! I can finally focus on my study for the exams!Alfred, student
Finally, I know exactly how much to bill my customers. I am also able export my data to other systems.Manuel, IT consultant